Ajith Kumar’s family outing at IPL 2025: Actor spotted at CSK vs SRH match in Chennai

The Chepauk Stadium was buzzing not just with cricket excitement but also with star power on Friday night, as actor Ajith Kumar was spotted soaking in the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Fans were in for a double treat—Ajith’s rare public appearance came just a day after he and his wife Shalini celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.