Ajith Kumar’s family outing at IPL 2025: Actor spotted at CSK vs SRH match in Chennai

The Chepauk Stadium was buzzing not just with cricket excitement but also with star power on Friday night, as actor Ajith Kumar was spotted soaking in the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Fans were in for a double treat—Ajith’s rare public appearance came just a day after he and his wife Shalini celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Looking sharp in a black blazer and a crisp white shirt, Ajith enjoyed the match alongside his wife Shalini and their son Advaik, who sweetly perched on his lap. The family was fully immersed in the game, cheering for MS Dhoni and CSK. Their presence ignited a flurry of excitement online, with videos and photos going viral in no time.
The evening transformed into a star-studded spectacle as actor Sivakarthikeyan, along with his wife Aarthi, joined Ajith in the stands. Pictures of the two power couples enjoying the match together captured massive attention on social media, with fans raving about this rare moment of friendship between two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.
Just a day earlier, Shalini had shared a touching video of their intimate anniversary celebration. The cake-cutting moment showcased the couple’s strong bond, adding an extra layer of sweetness to their stadium outing.
Ajith’s latest film, Good Bad Ugly, continues to perform exceptionally well, raking in over INR 227 crore globally. Whether he’s on the big screen or in the stands, Ajith Kumar always knows how to steal the show.