Who was Virginia Giuffre? Epstein survivor and Prince Andrew accuser dies by suicide at 41

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who became a global symbol of resilience in the fight against sex trafficking, has passed by suicide at the age of 41. Known for her powerful testimony against financier Jeffrey Epstein and her legal battle involving Prince Andrew, Giuffre’s life was marked by extraordinary courage and tragic trauma.
Local authorities have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Family members say she has been struggling with emotional distress and health issues following a car accident.
Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) was an American-Australian advocate and survivor of sex trafficking. She became internationally known after revealing she had been groomed and abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was just 16 years old. Born in Sacramento, California, she later moved to Australia, where she built a life with her husband and children. Through her non-profit, Victims Refuse Silence, she worked to support other victims of sexual exploitation and spoke out againts the powerful figures who had tried to silence her.
In her explosive accounts, Giuffre detailed how she was manipulated, abused and coerced under the guise of a ‘massage therapist ’ and flown to various locations as part of Epstein’s trafficking network.
Perhaps the most high-profile of her story was her civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. In the suit, Giuffre claimed the British royal sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. Though Prince Andrew denied all allegations, the case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, a move seen as a symbolic admission of the strength of Giuffre’s claims.
Giuffre's voice helped expose a dark network of abuse and her actions to greater scrutiny of those in power. She inspired legislation, public awareness and survivor-led movements that continue to reshape how sex trafficking is addressed globally. While her passing is a heartbreaking loss, her impact will be long-lasting. She leaves behind her husband, three children and a leagyc of truth, courage and justice.