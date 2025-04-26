Who was Virginia Giuffre? Epstein survivor and Prince Andrew accuser dies by suicide at 41

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who became a global symbol of resilience in the fight against sex trafficking, has passed by suicide at the age of 41. Known for her powerful testimony against financier Jeffrey Epstein and her legal battle involving Prince Andrew, Giuffre’s life was marked by extraordinary courage and tragic trauma.

Local authorities have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Family members say she has been struggling with emotional distress and health issues following a car accident.