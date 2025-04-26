You are one of the best actors we have: Patralekhaa to ‘Phule’ star Pratik Gandhi

After stirring much controversy, Patralekhaa’s film Phule has hit the theatres and she assured that the movie will not disappoint. The actress also heaped praise on his “dost” Pratik Gandhi, whom she said is the “best actor we have.”

Patralekhaa took to Instagram, where she shared several stills from the film and wrote, “Our film #Phule is playing in theaters. please do go watch it and I assure you you won’t be disappointed..”

Patralekhaa on Pratik Gandhi’s performance in Phule

The actress, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, thanked director Ananth Mahadevan for always believing in her. “It was a pleasure to be an actor in your set,” she said.

Heaping praise on her co-star Pratik, she wrote: @pratikgandhiofficial you are one of the best actors we have but more so importantly you are one of the nicest kindest person that I know of. And I am proud to call you my dost.”