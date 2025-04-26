Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan brings the magic of Andal's poetry on stage

Do not miss out on the Bharatanatyam adaptation of Jeysundhar D’s book, choreographed and performed by Rama Vaidyanathan at the Kamani auditorium tonight. The performance named Maalyada- Andal’s Sacred Garland offers a visual presentation of Bhakti poetry of Andal, the 8th century Tamil saint-poet. The music has been scored by Sudha Raghuraman and the performance begins at 6:30 pm.