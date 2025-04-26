Delhi

Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan brings the magic of Andal's poetry on stage

The performance- Maalyada- Andal's Sacred Garland- is a culmination of Bharatanatyam, music, and readings from the original book
Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan brings the magic of Andal's poetry on stage
Rama Vaidyanathan
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Do not miss out on the Bharatanatyam adaptation of Jeysundhar D’s book, choreographed and performed by Rama Vaidyanathan at the Kamani auditorium tonight. The performance named Maalyada- Andal’s Sacred Garland offers a visual presentation of Bhakti poetry of Andal, the 8th century Tamil saint-poet. The music has been scored by Sudha Raghuraman and the performance begins at 6:30 pm.

The performance will be helmed by Vaidyanathan along with four of her disciples Sayani Chakraborty, Reshika Sivakumar, Vaishnavi Dhore and Shubhamani Chandrashekar . The live music score will be performed by musicians like Raghuraman Govindarajan, Sumod Sreedharan, Himanshu Srivastava and Sannidhi Vaidyanathan ; while the lighting has been expertly designed by Gaurav Sharma.

What: Maalyada- Andal’s Sacred Garland

Where: Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi

When: April 26, 6:30 pm onwards

Entry: Free

Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan brings the magic of Andal's poetry on stage
‘AnuRadha’ traces Radha’s transformation from a humble gopi to a revered goddess
performance
New Delhi
Rama Vaidyanathan

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com