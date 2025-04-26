Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan brings the magic of Andal's poetry on stage

Do not miss out on the Bharatanatyam adaptation of Jeysundhar D’s book, choreographed and performed by Rama Vaidyanathan at the Kamani auditorium tonight. The performance named Maalyada- Andal’s Sacred Garland offers a visual presentation of Bhakti poetry of Andal, the 8th century Tamil saint-poet. The music has been scored by Sudha Raghuraman and the performance begins at 6:30 pm.
The performance will be helmed by Vaidyanathan along with four of her disciples Sayani Chakraborty, Reshika Sivakumar, Vaishnavi Dhore and Shubhamani Chandrashekar . The live music score will be performed by musicians like Raghuraman Govindarajan, Sumod Sreedharan, Himanshu Srivastava and Sannidhi Vaidyanathan ; while the lighting has been expertly designed by Gaurav Sharma.
What: Maalyada- Andal’s Sacred Garland
Where: Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi
When: April 26, 6:30 pm onwards
Entry: Free