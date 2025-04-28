Harry Potter star Rupert Grint introduces his baby girl, Goldie

In the Instagram post, Rupert shared a photo of the new arrival, Goldie, wearing a white top with Goldie, embroidered with golden thread on it, as well as a grey cardigan, lying on a leopard-print fleece.

Reacting to the news, fans got excited and took no time in wishing them the best. While one wrote: "Congratulations, Rupert and Georgia!", another added: "So perfect! Your kids have the best names. Congratulations!"

The Harry Potter star has been with Georgia, who was in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

Rupert Grint: The Harry Potter star

Rupert was the first of the main trio from the first Wizarding World movies to have a child, before Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, announced his child in 2023.

He shot to worldwide fame after starring in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, alongside Daniel and Emma Watson, who portrayed his smart best friend Hermione Granger.

After being in the eight films, Rupert was in Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders. The star has also been in the thriller Knock At The Cabin, and drama Cherrybomb.