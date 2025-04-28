Has Hania Aamir been dropped from ‘Sardaarji 3’ after Pahalgam attack? Here’s what we know

Diljit Dosanjh, one of Punjabi music and cinema’s brightest stars, has found himself at the crossfires of the controversy following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that left over 26 tourists dead in Kashmir. Amid this highly charged atmosphere, rumours of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s involvement in Diljit’s upcoming film Sardaarji 3 have sparked widespread backlash. Though no official confirmation has been made, social media sleuths pointed to sightings of Diljit and Hania filming together earlier this year, fuelling speculation that the beloved Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress would be making her Indian cinema debut.
With public sentiment fiercely against cross-border ties, calls to boycott Sardaarji 3 have gained significant traction online. Trending hashtags demand that Indian cinema draw a hard line on collaborations with Pakistani talent, arguing that such partnerships dishonour the memories of terrorism victims and undermine national solidarity. Amid the uproar, fresh reports suggest that Hania Aamir may have been quietly dropped from the project. Sources claim that the filmmakers are now considering reshooting her portions with a replacement actress. Although the UK filming schedule wrapped up last month, the makers are allegedly in crisis mode, deliberating how to navigate the growing controversy. An official statement from the Sardaarji 3 team is still awaited.
Interestingly, this storm follows a much-celebrated moment last year when Diljit welcomed Hania onstage during his London concert, serenading her with his hit song Lover. What was once a sweet gesture of camaraderie now hangs heavily in the court of public opinion. As tensions run high, it remains to be seen how this saga will unfold—and whether Sardaarji 3 will weather the storm ahead of its planned June 2025 release.