Suriya urges fans: "Please don’t smoke" ahead of Retro release

He went on to emphasise the dangers of starting the habit, stating, "If you start smoking, you will not be able to stop. You might think 'Just one puff or one cigarette,' but once you begin, it’s hard to quit. I will definitely not endorse that, so don’t do it."

Suriya also spoke about Retro being a different experience compared to his previous 45 films, expressing his excitement about working with director Karthik Subbaraj. "This is a Karthik Subbaraj film, and it’s something distinct from what you've seen of me before. I hope to have many more collaborations with Karthik in the future," Suriya added.

Scheduled for release on May 1, Retro has a runtime of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 30 seconds. The film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde, along with notable Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram, and Tamil actor Karunakaran. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and art direction by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film is action-packed, with stunts choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee. Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for his role.