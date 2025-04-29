Bella Hadid stars in Ryan Murphy’s action thriller, ‘The Beauty', filming begins in Paris

Bella Hadid’s preferred ride may usually be a horse, but in Paris, it’s currently a motorcycle—and with bloodied knees, no less. The supermodel has swapped the stables for the streets, as she films Ryan Murphy’s hotly anticipated new series The Beauty.
Bella Hadid was spotted weaving through the City of Light in a sleek leather outfit, her hair slicked back in a wet-look style. At one point, she emerged onto the cobblestones sporting a realistic-looking gash on her leg—a clear sign that The Beauty promises more grit than glamour. Before hitting Paris, Bella had already shot scenes in Venice in March.
Known for his star-studded ensembles, Ryan is stacking the deck high again. Alongside Bella, The Beauty boasts a cast that includes Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope. The project sees Ryan reunite with Evan, whose chilling portrayal in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned him an Emmy nod in 2024.
The Beauty, co-created with writer Matthew Hodgson (Glee, Eat Pray Love), adapts the acclaimed 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The dystopian plot unfolds in a world where a sexually transmitted disease spreads because it makes people more physically attractive. However, two detectives uncover a far darker conspiracy lurking beneath society’s newfound obsession with beauty. While Ryan’s exact spin on the material remains under wraps, judging by the blood, leather, and motorcycles, it’s safe to say The Beauty will be anything but skin-deep.