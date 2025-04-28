The Last of Us: Joel’s shocking death and the burning question — Will he return?

The Last of Us is a show that never holds back when it comes to emotional git punches. The unpredictable world of the infected is unforgiving and its characters are never guaranteed safety. So when Joel Miller met his untimely death in season 2 episode 2, it wasn’t just a shocking twist — it was a moment that left fans reeling. The suddenness and brutality of Joel’s death by Abby, who seeks revenge for the death of her father, felt like the end of an era for the series. Fans who followed Joel through the countless battles and heart-wrenching moments now had to face the stark reality: Joel, the beating heart of The Last of Us, was gone.
For those who were emotionally invested in Joel’s relationship with Ellie, the loss was especially devastating. The show had taken us on a journey of redemption and a connection between the two and now just as Ellie was beginning to rely on Joel as a father figure, he was torn from her side.
With the sudden departure of such a central character, fans were left with one burning question: Could Joel return? In a world as unpredictable as this, death is never as permanent as it seems. There’s always room for speculation and some fans wonder if we might see Joel in future episodes — perhaps in flashbacks or as a hallucination.
The emotional toll of his death is already evident and his legacy looms over large over Ellie’s journey. His bond with her is undeniable and flashbacks would offer an opportunity to explore more untold moments in their relationship or revisit the impact of his loss on Ellie’s character. Could his memory become a guiding force as Ellie battles her grief?
While fans continue to speculate on Joel’s fate, Episode 3 takes us into the aftermath of his death, focusing squarely on Ellie’s emotional journey. This episode doesn’t dwell on the brutality of Joel’s death but instead shows its profound effects on Ellie as she grapples with grief, anger and the need for revenge. Ellie, now alone in the world without Joel’s protection, faces the harsh reality of survival. But it’s clear that Joel’s death changes her in more ways than one.
In episode 3, Ellie sets out a dangerous journey to Seattle, determined to track down Abby and seek vengeance for Joel’s death. Alongside her is Dina, who becomes both her emotional anchor and companion. Together, they face an increasingly perilous world filled with new threats and dangers. This episode is not just aboutr the physical journey but the internal battles Ellie faces — one that tests her morality, her resolve and her understanding of the world she’s living in.
For now, fans will have to hold onto the hope that even if Joel is truly gone from the present timeline, his legacy will live on through flashbacks, visions and perhaps even Ellie’s evolving story. One thing’s for sure: The Last of Us isn’t done with Joel just yet. Whether in memory, spirit or something else, we have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of him.