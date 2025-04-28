The Last of Us: Joel’s shocking death and the burning question — Will he return?

For those who were emotionally invested in Joel’s relationship with Ellie, the loss was especially devastating. The show had taken us on a journey of redemption and a connection between the two and now just as Ellie was beginning to rely on Joel as a father figure, he was torn from her side.

With the sudden departure of such a central character, fans were left with one burning question: Could Joel return? In a world as unpredictable as this, death is never as permanent as it seems. There’s always room for speculation and some fans wonder if we might see Joel in future episodes — perhaps in flashbacks or as a hallucination.

The emotional toll of his death is already evident and his legacy looms over large over Ellie’s journey. His bond with her is undeniable and flashbacks would offer an opportunity to explore more untold moments in their relationship or revisit the impact of his loss on Ellie’s character. Could his memory become a guiding force as Ellie battles her grief?

While fans continue to speculate on Joel’s fate, Episode 3 takes us into the aftermath of his death, focusing squarely on Ellie’s emotional journey. This episode doesn’t dwell on the brutality of Joel’s death but instead shows its profound effects on Ellie as she grapples with grief, anger and the need for revenge. Ellie, now alone in the world without Joel’s protection, faces the harsh reality of survival. But it’s clear that Joel’s death changes her in more ways than one.