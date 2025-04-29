‘Family Man 3’ actor Rohit Basfore found dead near a waterfall in Assam

Actor Rohit Basfore, known for his role in Family Man 3, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening. A friend who had gone looking for him alerted the authorities after discovering his body. Rohit was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Rohit had recently returned to Guwahati after spending several years working in Mumbai’s entertainment industry. On Sunday, he left home around 12:30 PM to hang out with friends. However, when his family lost touch with him later that day. A few hours later, a friend delivered the devastating news of his death to the family.
While early reports pointed to an accidental fall, Rohit’s family suspects foul play. According to media sources, Rohit had recently been involved in a heated parking dispute, during which three individuals allegedly threatened him. The family has also raised concerns about a gym owner who had reportedly invited Rohit to the outing on the day he died.
Police officials have confirmed that Rohit’s body had multiple injuries, including wounds to his head, face, and other areas. An autopsy conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday corroborated these injuries. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are currently on the lookout for the four accused individuals, who are reportedly on the run. As fans grieve the loss of this promising young talent, the investigation into Rohit Basfore’s tragic death continues to develop.