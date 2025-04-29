Kunal Kapoor: the comfortable misfit

Tell us about your experience filming Jewel Thief and what drew you to the role.

Jewel Thief is a fun, larger than life, rollercoaster ride. Lots of fun to make, and hopefully lots of fun for the audience to watch. What drew me to the role was the fact that it’s very different from what I’ve done before. I usually get offered the roles of philosophers, poets, or peacemakers, but Vikram breaks that pattern completely. He’s pure action over words. No poetic lines, just punch lines. Exploring this contained intensity has been an interesting creative shift for me.

You will be working alongside Telugu star Chiranjeevi in your upcoming film. What are you looking forward to?

It was amazing working with Chiranjeevi sir. He is generous, supportive and kind. I have been an admirer of his work for a long time, and now I’m also an admirer of the person. He is a superstar not just onscreen but also offscreen.

What are your fond memories of Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is an incredible blend of history and modernity. It can be quaint and has an old world charm, but it can be futuristic at the same time. I shot my first film Meenaxi here, because it was one of Hussain sir’s favourite cities. So it’ll always be special.

How has your approach to acting evolved over the years?

The biggest evolution has probably been that I’ve stopped trying to control every aspect of my performance and learned to trust the process more. Sometimes, the magic happens when you simply let go and allow yourself to be present in the moment.