Cannes 2025: Director Payal Kapadia returns to the Festival as Jury member representing India

Who is Payal Kapadia, the winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024?

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light was the first film from India that was a part of the Cannes Competition after a gap of three decades. It is a film on friendship set in Mumbai. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Kapadia has a long-standing relation with the Cannes film Festival.

Her first representation was in 2017 when she brought her short film Afternoon Clouds to the screens. Her next was in 2021 when her non-fiction, A Night of Knowing Nothing was awarded for the Best Documentary. This year as part of the panel, she would be judging the film that would receive the Palme d’or which went to Sean Baker’s Anora last year. The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony of the Festival on May 24, 2025.