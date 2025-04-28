Raid 2: Did Tamannaah’s song ‘Nasha’ change the film's ratings from U/A 7+ to U/A 13+?

What edits were made to Raid 2?

The Ajay Devgn – Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 which had already been given a U/A 7+ certification almost a month back, made new cuts and incorporations recently. The makers wanted to include two songs, one of which is Tamannaah Bhatia’s popular Nasha which is already ranking up the music charts. They also cut several scenes and incorporated a few new ones.

This has made the movie run-time to 2 hours 18 minutes and 57 seconds as opposed to its earlier run time which was 2 hours 30 minutes and 53 seconds long. But what is interesting to note is that now the rating stands at U/A 13+. Speculations are if the sizzling song by Bhatia was responsible for the alteration of the rating? Howver, makers have put forward that the rating still stands as U/A and the age difference of 7+ to 13+ is trivial a change.