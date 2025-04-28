Raid 2: Did Tamannaah’s song ‘Nasha’ change the film's ratings from U/A 7+ to U/A 13+?

Raid 2 directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is all set to hit the screens on May 1. Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, the much anticipated movie is a straight face-off between the two actors where Devgn plays the protagonist officer and Deshmukh essays the role of the antagonist. The movie, like all others was taken to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and it was granted U/A certificate, way before the usual time span of the same. However the makers appealed to the CBFC again to make some edits to the final print to make it crisper.
What edits were made to Raid 2?
The Ajay Devgn – Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 which had already been given a U/A 7+ certification almost a month back, made new cuts and incorporations recently. The makers wanted to include two songs, one of which is Tamannaah Bhatia’s popular Nasha which is already ranking up the music charts. They also cut several scenes and incorporated a few new ones.
This has made the movie run-time to 2 hours 18 minutes and 57 seconds as opposed to its earlier run time which was 2 hours 30 minutes and 53 seconds long. But what is interesting to note is that now the rating stands at U/A 13+. Speculations are if the sizzling song by Bhatia was responsible for the alteration of the rating? Howver, makers have put forward that the rating still stands as U/A and the age difference of 7+ to 13+ is trivial a change.
Raid 2 is all about raiding the house of a politician and the wild-goose chase that follows thereafter between the raiders and the raided. This edge of the seat thriller is sure to lure you to the cinema halls once it releases. While Devgn has been seen playing police and investigative officers before, he brings novelty and thrill to every role. Deshmukh on the other hand in a negative character seems to up the view expectations a lot, since he is mostly seen in comedy and positive characters.
Raid 2 releases on May 1