Baahubali 2 to be re-released in October as the film celebrates 8 years

Released on April 28, 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made history with its worldwide release across over 9,000 screens. Made on a grand budget of ₹250 crore, the film grossed over ₹1800 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It was also the first Indian film to surpass the ₹1000 crore mark in collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 continues to hold the record as India's highest-grossing film.

In addition to its massive box office success, Baahubali 2 earned critical acclaim and numerous awards. The film won three National Film Awards for Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 65th National Film Awards. It also received the prestigious Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.