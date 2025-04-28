Baahubali 2 to be re-released in October as the film celebrates 8 years

The makers of the epic Baahubali franchise have announced that they will re-release the iconic film in October this year, marking the eighth anniversary of the release of the second part, Baahubali 2. The re-release will take place both nationally and internationally, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of the blockbuster.
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose company Arka Media produced the film, shared the exciting news on his X timeline. He wrote, "On this special day, I’m thrilled to announce that we’re planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October. It won’t just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns"
Released on April 28, 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made history with its worldwide release across over 9,000 screens. Made on a grand budget of ₹250 crore, the film grossed over ₹1800 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It was also the first Indian film to surpass the ₹1000 crore mark in collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 continues to hold the record as India's highest-grossing film.
In addition to its massive box office success, Baahubali 2 earned critical acclaim and numerous awards. The film won three National Film Awards for Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 65th National Film Awards. It also received the prestigious Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.