SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali’ gets an animated makeover, Baahubali: Crown of Blood

The series is directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John and bankrolled by Rajamouli. Baahubali: Crown of Blood promises to take audiences into an animated world of Baahubali, which showcases epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and conflict.

Elaborating on the series, Rajamouli said, “The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where Baahubali: Crown of Blood comes into the picture. This story will reveal many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati.”