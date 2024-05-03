SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali’ gets an animated makeover, Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali is all set to get an animated makeover with the upcoming streaming series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood.
The trailer for the animated series was unveiled recently, and it shows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from the warlord, Raktadeva.
The series is directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John and bankrolled by Rajamouli. Baahubali: Crown of Blood promises to take audiences into an animated world of Baahubali, which showcases epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and conflict.
Elaborating on the series, Rajamouli said, “The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where Baahubali: Crown of Blood comes into the picture. This story will reveal many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati.”
Rana Dagubati, who played Bhallaladeva in the franchise, said, "The film franchise has built its legacy; I am excited to see it continued with the animated storytelling format. This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s lives will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world."
The series is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024.