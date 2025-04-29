Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested in Kochi for alleged drug possession

The incident occurred during a surprise raid in a flat where Vedan and eight others stayed. Officials reportedly seized around six grams of hybrid marijuana from the premises. All those present, including Vedan were taken into custody and brought in for questioning. The arrests were made under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the case is currently under further investigarion.

Known for his gritty, socially conscious rap that often critiques casteism and systemic inequality, Vedan —real name Hirandas Murali— has long been a polarising figure in the Malayalam cultural landscape. While many admire his lyrical candour and political edge, his public image has also been shaped by past controversies.