Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested in Kochi for alleged drug possession

Malayalam rapper Vedan, a prominent voice in Kerala’s independent music scene was arrested on April 28 in Kochi by the Excise Department for alleged possession of drugs.
The incident occurred during a surprise raid in a flat where Vedan and eight others stayed. Officials reportedly seized around six grams of hybrid marijuana from the premises. All those present, including Vedan were taken into custody and brought in for questioning. The arrests were made under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the case is currently under further investigarion.
Known for his gritty, socially conscious rap that often critiques casteism and systemic inequality, Vedan —real name Hirandas Murali— has long been a polarising figure in the Malayalam cultural landscape. While many admire his lyrical candour and political edge, his public image has also been shaped by past controversies.
In 2021, Vedan was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, with their testimonies anonymously shared through a social media platform dedicated to highlighting abuse within Kerala’s art circles. He issued a public apology in response, though it was widely criticised being vague and defensive.
Despite these serious allegations, Vedan continued to release music and perform, building a substantial following. In 2023, he signed an exclusive record deal with Mass Appeal India, a label co-founded by iconic American Nas. This marked a significant milestone in his career, positioning him as a key figure in the South Indian Hip-hop movement. His first single under the label, Kadha, addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, showcasing his continued commitment to political themes through art. He also collaborated with music director Sushin Shyam for the track Kuthanthram from the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, which further boosted his visibility.
However, the recent drug arrest casts a shadow over Vedan’s musical journey. While marijuana possession is increasingly viewed with nuance in global conversations around drug reform, in India it remains a serious legal offence. Vedan’s legal team has yet to make a public statement and it’s unclear how the case will unfold in the coming weeks.
As discussions rage across social media, the arrest may force a pause in Vedan’s rapidly rising career and once again place questions of ethics, responsibility and influence at the forefront of the Malayalam music scene.