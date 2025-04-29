Preity Zinta reveals she is raising her kids with Hindu values

Amid the vibrant excitement of IPL 2025, Bollywood star and entrepreneur Preity Zinta took a moment to engage with her fans on X and ended up sharing a heartfelt insight about her journey as a parent. In a conversation with a fan who was speculating about her political views, Preity clarified not only that but also how she and her husband, Gene Goodenough, are nurturing their twins with a strong connection to their Indian heritage and Hindu faith.
Preity shared that even though they live in the United States with her American husband, they are committed to raising their children, twins Jai and Gia, as Hindus. “After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don’t forget they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus,” she mentioned in her reply.
However, the actress also voiced her frustration over her personal decisions being politicised. “Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicised all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion. Chalo time to move on …Sending you lots of love n best wishes,” she expressed.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed their little ones through surrogacy in 2021, five years after their intimate wedding in Los Angeles. She continues to navigate life between the US and India, where she co-owns the IPL team, Punjab Kings. Her honest remarks resonated with fans, celebrating her pride in her Indian roots and her dedication to raising culturally aware global citizens.