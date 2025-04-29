Preity Zinta reveals she is raising her kids with Hindu values

Preity shared that even though they live in the United States with her American husband, they are committed to raising their children, twins Jai and Gia, as Hindus. “After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don’t forget they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus,” she mentioned in her reply.

However, the actress also voiced her frustration over her personal decisions being politicised. “Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicised all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion. Chalo time to move on …Sending you lots of love n best wishes,” she expressed.