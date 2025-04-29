What Shah Rukh Khan eats: The superstar’s no-fuss diet philosophy

In a recently resurfaced interview from nearly eight years ago, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his refreshingly straightforward approach to food. The Jawan star mentioned that he typically has just two meals a day, lunch and dinner, and sometimes even cuts it down to one when work gets hectic.

“I naturally gravitate towards simple food. I’m not into rich or fancy dishes,” he shared, listing staples like grilled chicken, broccoli, sprouts, and a modest serving of dal as his go-to meals.