What Shah Rukh Khan eats: The superstar’s no-fuss diet philosophy

Bollywood’s most enduring superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is known for his timeless charisma and cinematic dominance. However, it’s his down-to-earth lifestyle that continues to win over fans and now, his decade-old diet philosophy is back in the spotlight as he gears up for his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in May 2025.
In a recently resurfaced interview from nearly eight years ago, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his refreshingly straightforward approach to food. The Jawan star mentioned that he typically has just two meals a day, lunch and dinner, and sometimes even cuts it down to one when work gets hectic.
“I naturally gravitate towards simple food. I’m not into rich or fancy dishes,” he shared, listing staples like grilled chicken, broccoli, sprouts, and a modest serving of dal as his go-to meals.
What makes Shah Rukh Khan’s approach unique is his adaptability. While he’s incredibly disciplined when eating alone, he fully embraces the joy of social dining. Whether it’s enjoying biryani at a friend’s home or indulging in ghee-laden parathas on a flight, he believes in respecting hospitality. “If someone offers me food, I eat whatever they’ve lovingly prepared. I don’t impose my rules at their table,” he said.
Shah Rukh also values traditional Indian eating customs — from sitting on the floor while dining to avoiding second helpings. “Let a little hunger linger. It’s good for your health,” he remarked in the same interview, echoing timeless advice.
With his fitness journey gaining momentum during the pandemic and his late-night workout routine still going strong, King Khan demonstrates that sustainable health isn’t about extremes — it’s all about balance, routine, and a sprinkle of old-school wisdom.