The new summer superfoods: What’s trending in 2025

As the temperatures soar, India’s wellness-focused generation is reimagining summer meals—this time with a fresh, local, and nutrient-packed approach. Say goodbye to acai bowls and kale chips. The superfoods of 2025 are simpler, cooler, and deeply rooted in traditional wisdom.
Cold-pressed coconut water and ice-soaked sabja seeds lead the charge
Nutritionists are noticing a surge in sales of cold-pressed, unsweetened coconut water. Why is that? It’s like nature’s version of Gatorade—loaded with electrolytes and gut-friendly enzymes. When paired with sabja (basil) seeds that have been soaked overnight in ice water, it’s become a go-to breakfast drink for fitness influencers on Instagram and Threads.
Ash gourd juice: From Ayurveda to TikTok trend
Once found only in Ayurvedic clinics, ash gourd (winter melon) juice is now hitting the mainstream, thanks to its cooling properties and detox benefits. It’s become a viral favourite among yoga enthusiasts and minimalists who rave about its hydrating effects.
Fermented foods go local and summery
While kombucha and kimchi still have their fans, 2025 is witnessing a rise in homemade kanji (fermented black carrot drink), pickled mango ginger, and curd-based drinks like chaas and moru. With microbiome health taking center stage, these probiotic-rich superfoods are trending for their nostalgic flavours and functional benefits.
Tamarind, kokum, and raw mango get a makeover
These zesty, antioxidant-packed ingredients are making their way into everything from mocktails to vegan thalis. With Gen Z celebrating regional diversity in cuisine, chefs are giving these summer staples a creative twist-how about a kokum fizz topped with mint foam?
These modern summer superfoods aren’t just a passing trend, they’re hyperfunctional, grounded in regional knowledge, and crafted to cool the body from the inside out.