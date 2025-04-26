The new summer superfoods: What’s trending in 2025

Cold-pressed coconut water and ice-soaked sabja seeds lead the charge

Nutritionists are noticing a surge in sales of cold-pressed, unsweetened coconut water. Why is that? It’s like nature’s version of Gatorade—loaded with electrolytes and gut-friendly enzymes. When paired with sabja (basil) seeds that have been soaked overnight in ice water, it’s become a go-to breakfast drink for fitness influencers on Instagram and Threads.

Ash gourd juice: From Ayurveda to TikTok trend

Once found only in Ayurvedic clinics, ash gourd (winter melon) juice is now hitting the mainstream, thanks to its cooling properties and detox benefits. It’s become a viral favourite among yoga enthusiasts and minimalists who rave about its hydrating effects.