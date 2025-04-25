Are popped chips healthier than regular chips? Here’s what you need to know

With the growing trend of "better-for-you" snacking, popped chips have found their way onto grocery store shelves as a healthier option compared to traditional fried chips. They promise fewer calories, less fat, and no deep frying, making them a favourite among health-conscious snackers. But does the hype really hold up when you take a closer look?
The key selling point of popped chips is all in how they're made. Unlike regular chips that are deep-fried in oil, popped chips are made by applying heat and pressure to ingredients like potato or grain flour, causing them to expand and "pop." This method uses significantly less oil, leading to a lower fat content overall. A typical serving of popped chips usually has 50–70 per cent less fat than its fried counterparts.
Even though popped chips might have fewer calories and less fat, that doesn’t automatically make them more nutritious. Many varieties are still loaded with sodium and lack fiber and essential nutrients. Plus, they often contain added flavourings and preservatives to enhance taste and extend shelf life. So, while they can be a better choice for portion control, they don’t necessarily earn the title of a “healthy” snack.
Recent food trend reports from India’s leading nutrition platforms indicate a steady increase in demand for snacks that are marketed as baked, popped, or air-fried. This trend reflects a growing interest among consumers in low-fat and guilt-free snacking options. However, nutritionists still recommend that minimally processed foods, like roasted nuts or homemade snacks, are the best choices for a healthy diet.