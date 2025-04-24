Confused about millets? 4 easy ways to cook them for a nutritious boost

Millet Khichdi: Let’s start with some comfort food. Try swapping rice for foxtail millet in your khichdi. It cooks up quickly, soaks up flavours beautifully, and goes perfectly with moong dal and seasonal veggies. A touch of ghee and cumin can give it a nice digestive boost.

Millet Upma: For a gluten-free twist on upma, use little millet or barnyard millet instead of semolina. Sauté it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and peanuts for that delightful crunch and flavour.

Millet Pulao: You can cook kodo or pearl millet just like rice to whip up a vegetable-packed pulao. Soaking the grains for a few hours not only cuts down on cooking time but also improves the texture.

Millet Pancakes or Chillas: Ragi or finger millet flour can easily be turned into quick breakfast chillas. Just mix it with yoghurt, chopped onions, coriander, and your favourite spices. Pan-fry them and serve with chutney or yoghurt for a tasty treat.