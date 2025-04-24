Where mango meets magic: A culinary ode to summer

Summer has arrived in all its golden glory at one8 Commune, bringing with it the rich nostalgia and sun-drenched sweetness of India’s most iconic fruit — the mango. In their limited-time culinary celebration, For the Love of Mango, the beloved community dining destination peels back the layers of childhood memories and reinvents them with elevated elegance.
More than just a menu, this is a sensory love letter — ripe with bold flavours, refined textures, and moments that feel like home. For many, mango isn’t just a fruit. It’s a feeling — of sunlit verandahs, sticky fingers, afternoon naps, and stories passed around the table. one8 Commune takes that emotion and reimagines it with playful finesse, capturing both the comfort of the past and the creativity of the present.
Curated for the modern palate with a soft spot for nostalgia, For the Love of Mango journeys through chilled, charred, fermented, and caramelised expressions. It begins with vibrant small plates — the zesty Mango & Avocado Salad with ricotta and berry compote, smoky Chicken Queso Phyllo Cups laced with mango salsa, and crisp Mango Black Bean Tostadas bursting with plant-based heat. For a taste of the coast, the Mango & Shrimp Tostadas are a refreshing ode to summer shores.
Mains bring a tropical punch with the Jerk Chicken or Cottage Cheese, slathered in mango salsa verde and jalapeño aioli. The Raw Mango, Zucchini & Charred Chilli Risotto stirs up comfort with a zesty twist, while the soul-soothing Sri Lankan Mango Curry comes in three delicious avatars: vegetable, chicken, or seafood.
And then come the desserts — a dreamy Alphonso Mango Panna Cotta with chocolate soil and soaked chia, followed by the ethereal Mango Coconut Chiffon Cake, a cloud of Japanese sponge, fresh mango, and mint-kissed sweetness.
Available for a limited time across all one8 Commune locations, For the Love of Mango is not just a tribute to a fruit — it’s an invitation to taste summer, slow down, and fall in love with the magic of mango all over again.
Price: INR 1,800 to INR 2,000 (approx) for two.
Ongoing, 12 pm to 12 am.
At one8 Commune — all Delhi NCR outlets.