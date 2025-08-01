Actress Parvati Nair on intense upcoming roles, battling assumptions, and love for Bengaluru

A

I believe it depends on the team and the size of the film. My only Hindi film (where she plays Pammi Gavaskar) was 83, which had many characters. It was hectic and intense, making it challenging to shoot real-life scenes. They successfully recreated many authentic events. I wasn't entirely happy with my character, but as a film, it's one of the most beautiful, realistic movies. It was beautifully executed. It is very challenging to create that. It's also a male-oriented film with many male actors. Getting everyone into character isn't easy. That's tough as a team, but it was enjoyable meeting 20 other people, or even 10. Many big stars, very large sets. The locations were places nobody had filmed before, like the Lords. For a cricketer, visiting Lords is a dream, so imagine going there for a movie shoot! It was a big deal. For smaller films like Un Parvayil, which we shot in Dehradun, we had lovely locations and interiors. However, for such projects, you carry the baggage of being the main character and your performance has to be perfect. Playing that character was very emotional and hence you carry that weight. To connect with that, you need to be in a particular zone. Therefore, though you are in a beautiful setting, you can't fully enjoy it. I never thought, "Wow, this is Dehradun," because from start to finish, it was a heavy film. But as a role, this was very rewarding. Additionally, some films are about the experience. I literally signed up for 83, mainly for the experience. I knew there would be many people, and even though I was paired with one of the lead actors, my role was brief because the film was packed with events. I was unsure, thinking, "Why would I do this?" But like I said, some films are about the experience — witnessing so many people from cinema coming together and seeing beautiful locations. Further, in Kannada, both films (Mr Rani and Vascodigama) I did were purely experimental. I saw the team's passion. They crowdfunded these projects. They made movies they’re truly passionate about. They said, "We somehow make enough money, we pool together enough to create this product.” I admire that passion. It was inspiring to see. Both films conveyed messages about education. I experienced it firsthand—parents wanting you to be an engineer, regardless of your passion. The other, Maskodigama, highlighted the flaws in the education system. At that time, not many spoke about this. So, whenever someone makes a film to make a difference, I like to support it. I have taken different reasons for accepting projects in my career. Some for the character, some for the team, some because it's with a dream director. It’s a mix.