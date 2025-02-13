'GOAT' actress Parvati Nair ties the knot with entrepreneur Aashrith Ashok

Actress Parvati Nair recently celebrated her marriage to Chennai-based businessman Aashrith Ashok in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Thiruvanmiyur. The wedding, which took place on February 10, was a blend of Telugu and Malayali traditions, honouring the couple’s cultural heritage.

Parvati shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on her Instagram handle, posting photos and videos from the ceremony. For the wedding, the actress looked radiant in a traditional gold saree, complemented by intricate jewellery. Her husband, Aashrith, wore a matching gold kurta and veshti. The couple were adorned with garlands of pink lotus flowers, a symbol of purity and love. Their smiles in the photos conveyed the happiness of the day.

"From a chance encounter in a Chennai club to a lifetime of love – Aashrith & Parvati’s journey was meant to be," one of Parvati’s posts read. The actress also shared images from her engagement ceremony, which preceded the wedding. The intimate gathering showcased the couple's joy and connection. "In a world full of pretence I found my forever real," Parvati wrote in a heartfelt caption. "Through every high and low you stood by me and today I say yes to a lifetime of love trust and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you," she added.