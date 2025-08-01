Ali Fazal freezes a sensational meet-up moment with Pedro Pascal

Ali Fazal who is baking in the success of his latest movie Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu, has another special moment to remember all his life. The actor recently bumped into Pedro Pascal during a flight and freezed the moment with a selfie. One can find this golden moment on the actor’s Instagram handle.
After Ali Fazal posted the special moment on his social media with a string of emojis ranging from wink, alien and rockets along with a ‘??? And Shhhh”, netizens have gone gaga over it. Within just an hour it has garnered over 40,000 likes and still counting with industry colleagues leaving comments of wonder on the feed. Pascal has been in the headlines for quite some time as he is helming the Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
As per the photo posted, one can see the two actors smiling at the camera from the seats of their flights. While Tabu comments, “Oh My God” , Shriya Pilgaonkar writes, “Ouuuu” followed by Angshuman Jha who comments, “Ah Ali, Gold. My favourite actor on the planet @pascalispunk”. And not just industry colleagues, netizens have also burst into a string of comments from “My God lucky u Ali.” to “"Reed Richards and Guddu Bhaiya" which is reference to their characters in The Fantastic Four and Mirzapur.
Interestingly, Fazal is very well acquainted to Hollywood, having starred in international projects as well. In fact, he started gaining prominence with his role as Abdul in Victoria & Abdul where he worked with Dame Judi Dench. He has also been part of projects like Furious 7 and Death on the Nile.
Pascal on the other hand became a sensation not only for his envious looks but also for his acting chops in projects like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Last of Us, Gladiator II, The Materialists and more. He is in news, more so now than ever, because The Fantastic Four: First Steps released just a week back and has viewers talking about it at a drop of a hat.
