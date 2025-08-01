Ameesha Patel shares throwback picture with Humraaz co-stars Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna

This weekend, actress Ameesha Patel shared a throwback photo of herself with her co-stars Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna on Instagram. The picture was taken at a press conference in London before their 2002 movie Humraaz had premiered.

"A cute picture of @iambobbydeol n Akshay Khanna — our press conference in LONDON before the premiere of our film HUMRAAZ — grand premiere in LONDONS PICCADILLY CIRCUS theatres," Ameesha Patel captioned.

Her comments were immediately abuzz with requests of a sequel.

"Humraaz 2 please," said some users.

"My memorie Humraaz one of my favourite films and song. Super Dance show. The show music in this movie really timeless," recalled one person.

Another person commented on the grace and look of actresses in the early 2000s.

"Don’t we all love how in the conference earlier the ladies carrier themselves all natural & not too much make up?"

Yet others commended the soundtracks from the movie. Songs include Tune Zindagi Mein and Dil Ne Kar Liya among others. Given that period was the time we still has CDs, someone talked about how often they would see stores carrying Humrazz CD.

Directed by the duo Abbas–Mustan, Humrazz was a thriller loosely inspired by the 1998 American film A Perfect Murder. With a ₹15 crore budget, the movie grossed ₹29 crores. It received mostly positive reviews.