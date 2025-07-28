Sunny Deol has a ‘truly unforgettable‘ encounter with the Dalai Lama

The actor earlier posted a video on his social media featuring his son Rajveer. According to the video the father –son duo are on a “trip through the majestic Himalayas.” The duo seemed to be enjoying the serene visuals where the blue skies, grand mountains and green grasses are all one can see wherever their eyes take them. On the other hand, the landscape also features rocks and pebbles around the base of the mountains which are a bumpy ride, but an arid visual with its own beauty.

On the work front, Deol just wrapped up Border 2 which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. This movie, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to the 1997 movie Border which was one of the highest grossing movies of the year. Border 2 is expected to hit the theatres in January 2026. Moreover, he also has Lahore 1947 with Preity Zinta in the pipeline. This will be under the Aamir Khan Productions banner led by Rajkumar Santoshi.