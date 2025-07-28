Amitabh Bachchan shares a preserved ticket of Sholay from 1975

Here’s a trivia to make your Monday happier! With only a few days left for the iconic Ramesh Sippy film Sholay to turn 50 years, lead actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a photograph of a hall ticket for the movie which was preserved since 1975. As the legendary actor shares the ticket on his personal blog, netizens have already started cheering for the same. Interestingly, Sholay was deemed a flop when it originally released. However, with time, it picked up interest, views and became the cult classic that today’s generation know it to be.
Amitabh Bachchan, who maintains a regular mini-blog on Tumblr recently posted a number of photographs of himself waving at his fans and concluding the series with a ticket from 1975. He writes, “It be the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs…mysterious is it not…the waken be the ideal for the late hour…” Senior Bachchan continues, “Many theories exist on this and two that stand out is – the ability to hear what you write; and the isolation in the presence of noise..”
But he ends his mini-blog with the most captivating of all visuals, “the SHOLAY ticket…kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above…Rs 20 !! the price…!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays…is that a fact?”
The ticket itself reveals to be for the time slot of 3:15 pm on a Thursday at Excelsior for the movie SHOLAY. The price of the ticket was Rs 16.66 with Rs 3.34 tax coming to Rs 20. The perfectly black and white ticket brings back nostalgia of this classic which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in lead roles along with Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.
Sholay was released on August 15, 1975 and this August 2025 marks its 50th anniversary. It traced the journey of Jai and Veeru essayed by Bachchan and Dharmendra who were put in pursuit of a dacoit in the village of Ramgarh.