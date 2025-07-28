Amitabh Bachchan shares a preserved ticket of Sholay from 1975

Amitabh Bachchan, who maintains a regular mini-blog on Tumblr recently posted a number of photographs of himself waving at his fans and concluding the series with a ticket from 1975. He writes, “It be the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs…mysterious is it not…the waken be the ideal for the late hour…” Senior Bachchan continues, “Many theories exist on this and two that stand out is – the ability to hear what you write; and the isolation in the presence of noise..”

But he ends his mini-blog with the most captivating of all visuals, “the SHOLAY ticket…kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above…Rs 20 !! the price…!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays…is that a fact?”