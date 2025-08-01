Amitabh Bachchan spent whole day at Indian Navy warship; thanked "India's fighting men and women"

Amitabh Bachchan spent a whole day at the Indian Navy warship, an experience he talked about extensively on his socials, commending the Indian army.

"I am a citizen of Bharat .. and filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us," Big B Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X along with some pictures and a "Bharat mata ki jai" chant.

Amitabh explained how he felt like he'd come back from his experience with deeper knowledge and from the day, "a guided hand" brought him "to the aspect of our forces which is never well known."

He paid tribute the the soldiers with a lengthy message.