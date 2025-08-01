Amitabh Bachchan spent whole day at Indian Navy warship; thanked "India's fighting men and women"

Amitabh Bachchan spent a whole day at the Indian Navy warship, an experience he talked about extensively on his socials, commending the Indian army.
"I am a citizen of Bharat .. and filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us," Big B Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X along with some pictures and a "Bharat mata ki jai" chant.
Amitabh explained how he felt like he'd come back from his experience with deeper knowledge and from the day, "a guided hand" brought him "to the aspect of our forces which is never well known."
He paid tribute the the soldiers with a lengthy message.
"T 5458- You hear about the strength of our Forces .. you hear the stories of valour about our soldiers that sacrifice their lives for us all .. you discover and learn the armoured vessels that fight, so you and I can get a peaceful sleep," he wrote.
"You marvel at the dedication and will of our fighting men and women .. and you come back to the comfort of your home , when they that fight for your peace and calm and the very existence, put in their uniformed incredible effort to bring us our safety."
Amitabh said he was at a loss for words to describe their "unstinted contribution for the Nation."
Amitabh Bachchan also posted on Instagram recently, talking about how he was trying out the reel feature.
"Big B felt like my grand pa here," read one comment.
"Haha this has to be the cutest video on internet today," said another.