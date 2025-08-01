Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s look-alike niece is engaged

Lady Eliza Spencer shared this happy news on her official Instagram account on July 31. She captioned the pictures as, “Forever and Ever” with a red heart emoji. The couple has been dating for more than 10 years now which made their engagement the ultimate milestone moment. Her engagement announcement garnered an outpouring of love and good wishes for the couple from friends, family and fans on social media.

Lady Eliza’s twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, couldn't hold her excitement and wrote, “The best news everrrrrrrr… I couldn’t be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement.”

Eliza Spencer who is popularly known for her similar resemblance with Princess Diana, is the daughter of Charles Spencer. He is the 9th Earl Spencer. She was raised in South Africa with her sisters Lady Kity and Lady Amelia. They are part of new generation of Spencer who have captivated the royal watchers with their chic and elegant appearances, not to forget their timeless fashion sense too.