What did Princess Diana tell her chef about carbs?

Darren McGrady, Princess Diana’s personal chef in the 1990s, has given a glimpse into the late princess’ changing relationship with food and her dedication to healthy living. In a recent YouTube tutorial and earlier interviews, Darren reminisced about his four years at Kensington Palace, dwelling on Diana’s post-split transformation and her refreshingly humble dietary preferences.

Here’s what Princess Diana have everyday

Darren started working for Diana in 1993, one year after she broke up with Prince Charles. He testified, “When I started working as Princess Diana’s chef, she got her life back on track.” Diana, who had been a patron to 119 charities and visited the gym on a regular basis, turned to a healthier diet. She once said to Darren, “Darren you take care of all the fats and I’ll take care of the carbs at the gym.” This was a dramatic change from rich traditional royal food and Diana adopted healthier, cleaner foods.

Among her favourites were Darren’s colourful stuffed eggplant and bell peppers, served up several times a week. Her diet was more vegetarian in nature, with beef eliminated altogether. Surprisingly, while garlic was forbidden to the Queen, Diana loved its mellow zing. Darren has also mentioned that Diana was one of the first people to embrace overnight oats (or bircher muesli), a recipe that she “stole” from a Swiss health clinic, ordering it for breakfast each day.