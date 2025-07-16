Emmy 2025: Severance leads nominations; check out full list

TV

Severance led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and The Studio led comedy nominations with 23
Severance led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and The Studio led comedy nominations with 23.

Drama Series

  • Andor

  • Paradise

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The Diplomat

  • The Pitt

  • The Last of Us

  • The White Lotus

Comedy Series

  • Hacks

  • The Bear

  • The Studio

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Abbott Elementary

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Shrinking

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

  • Adolescence

  • The Penguin

  • Dying for Sex

  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Black Mirror

Drama Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

  • Adam Scott, Severance

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama Actress

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

  • Kerry Russell, The Diplomat

Comedy Actor

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Jason Segel, Shrinking

Comedy Actress

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Reality Competition

  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Survivor

  • Top Chef

  • The Traitors

Outstanding Reality or Reality Program Host

  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

  • Alan Cumming, The Traitors

  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef

  • Jeff Probst, Survivor

Talk Show

  • The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Animated Program

  • The Dirt Under Your Nails

  • Arcane

  • They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

  • Bob’s Burgers

  • Cliff’s Edge

  • Common Side Effects

  • Spider Rose

  • Love, Death + Robots

Supporting Actress Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus

  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lee Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor Drama Series

  • Zach Cherry, Severance

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

  • James Marsden, Paradise

  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • John Turturro, Severance

Lead Actor Limited Series

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress Limited Series

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens

  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actress Limited Series

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Supporting Actor Limited Series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actor Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking

  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

  • Michael Urie, Shrinking

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

  • The Gorge

  • Mountainhead

  • Nonnas

Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • Saturday Night Live

Live Variety Special

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

  • Beyoncé Bowl

  • The Oscars

  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special

  • SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Game Show Host

  • Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

  • Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

  • Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

  • Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

  • Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

