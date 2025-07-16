Emmy 2025: Severance leads nominations; check out full list

Severance led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and The Studio led comedy nominations with 23.
Andor
Paradise
Severance
Slow Horses
The Diplomat
The Pitt
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Hacks
The Bear
The Studio
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
Nobody Wants This
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Adolescence
The Penguin
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Black Mirror
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Kerry Russell, The Diplomat
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Dirt Under Your Nails
Arcane
They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
Bob’s Burgers
Cliff’s Edge
Common Side Effects
Spider Rose
Love, Death + Robots
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lee Wood, The White Lotus
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire