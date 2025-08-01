Paris Jackson and fiancé Justin Long end engagement

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson and music producer Justin Long, who dated and got engaged after three years, are no longer together.

Paris Jackson and her music producer fiancé Justin Long call off their wedding

The 27-year old singer-songwriter Paris and her music producer beau Justin are no longer together, as per media reports.

"Those are breakup tears," she wrote on an X post about her crying photos which were posted by a media publication.

Paris Jackson announced her engagement to Justin Long in December in a now-deleted Instagram post. Paris wrote that she could not have dreamt of anyone "more perfect” for her.

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind,” she wrote as a birthday tribute.

“Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

In fact, just in June, Paris Jackson was preparing for her wedding but sadly, it got called off.

Previously, on a chat show, Paris Jackson had talked about not being opposed to the idea of marriage. Paris said she might have been open to the idea of having kids, if she had met someone.

On her Facebook watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Paris talked about how she thought she would end up "marrying a chick".

“I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina… It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?” she said.