The Summer I Turned Pretty: You can now shop Belly’s diamond engagement ring from

The internet may be divided between Team Conrad Vs Team Jeremiah. But after the latest episodes from The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad got brownie points after Jeremiah's Cabo hookup got leaked. And to top it off, Belly babe got engaged with Jeremiah and the internet can't stop talking about the ring.
In episode three of season 3, Belly announces her engagement to boyfriend/fiancée Jeremiah to the family and it includes her X-BF Conrad too. Although, the announcement doesn't sit well with the family, surprisingly it not the drama that everyone's talking. It's Belly's ring! The understated sparkler quickly became the center of what the internet lovingly dubbed “Ring-Gate,” with fans either loving its simplicity or questioning its barely-there size.
The ring in heavy discussion is the Diamond Fizz Ring by Brooklyn-based ethical jewellery company Catbird. Crafted with a tiny recycled diamond and set in a slim 14K recycled gold band, the ring is priced at $298. For those looking for an even more minimalist option, Catbird also offers a petite version for $168. Its tiny and dainty design sparked debate online and received mixed reviews on how an engagement ring should be. Some fans joked that they could barely spot the ring on Belly hands, while others praised it as it went perfectly with her personality.
Catbird has chosen this ring deliberately to capture the essence of young love between the couple, summer nostalgia and emotional growth. The Summer Forever jewelry collection released in partnership with the show aims at capturing the theme of the show, keeping it subtle and not OTT. The collection features rings, charms, necklaces, bracelets, all priced between $44-$378. Each piece has been designed keeping in mind Belly's personality and the show's vibe, allowing fand to wear a piece of TSIP.
Checkout few of netizens reactions:
Hence, if you're a TSIP fan and want a slice of Belly's romantic energy, you can get your hands on it now from Catbird.
