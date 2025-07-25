The Summer I Turned Pretty: You can now shop Belly’s diamond engagement ring from

The internet may be divided between Team Conrad Vs Team Jeremiah. But after the latest episodes from The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad got brownie points after Jeremiah's Cabo hookup got leaked. And to top it off, Belly babe got engaged with Jeremiah and the internet can't stop talking about the ring.

In episode three of season 3, Belly announces her engagement to boyfriend/fiancée Jeremiah to the family and it includes her X-BF Conrad too. Although, the announcement doesn't sit well with the family, surprisingly it not the drama that everyone's talking. It's Belly's ring! The understated sparkler quickly became the center of what the internet lovingly dubbed “Ring-Gate,” with fans either loving its simplicity or questioning its barely-there size.

Where can you buy Belly's engagement ring from The Summer I turned Pretty?