Caught in 4K: Why infidelity is the Internet’s favourite plot twist

Two things got the Internet spiraling this week: a CEO’s shocking Coldplay concert cameo and Jeremiah Fisher’s suspiciously Ross Geller-esque definition of a “break” in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. I’d say reality is glitching, but honestly? Even The Sims handles chaos more discreetly.
Let’s begin with Exhibit A: the Coldplay “Love Cam” moment nobody asked for. Picture this — Gillette Stadium, thousands of fans sob-singing Fix You, and bam! There he is: Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer (a company that studies stars, not office scandals), cuddled up with employee Kristin Cabon on the jumbotron.
In front of Chris Martin and unfortunately, the entire internet. Kristin Cabot pulls the old 'Netflix rom-com hand hide,' while Mr CEO awkwardly crouches like he’s auditioning for Survivor: HR Island. Sir, you’re not Jason Bourne. Your wife just saw that in Ultra HD.
Meanwhile, over in fictional land (but still emotionally damaging), Jeremiah casually drops the news that he “hooked up with someone” during a break with Belly. Cue Gen Z going full thesis-mode on whether that counts as cheating. Jenny Han, the ever-graceful creator, stepped in to confirm: yes, it was indeed hurtful. No, this ain’t Friends. Although Ross Geller would be proud, Jeremiah. But not in a good way! Maybe Carrie Bradshaw was provocatively right (or not)- "Cheating in a Relationship doesn’t have to be a disaster."
And just like that, the internet unleashed its signature combo: CSI-level sleuthing, moral outrage, and a meme storm. Andy Byron’s wife deleted her socials and his surname like a toxic ex in a soft-launch breakup. Jeremiah, meanwhile, was metaphorically burned at the stake by Team Conrad stans who were done with emotionally unavailable beach boys.
But here’s the real kicker, cheating isn’t the shock anymore. It’s the performance of it. The viral, memeable, soundtrack-backed drama. We’re not just watching betrayals unfold; we’re streaming them with commentary (which mind you is quite damaging).
In 2025, scandal is the new currency, jumbotrons are the new confession booths, and a 'break' is still not a hall pass, no matter what Ross, Jeremiah, or your situationship says. Meanwhile, we can only hope that pop culture stops NORMALIZING the terror that is adultery and of course stop basking on the misery of it on the internet.
