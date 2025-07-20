Caught in 4K: Why infidelity is the Internet’s favourite plot twist

Let’s begin with Exhibit A: the Coldplay “Love Cam” moment nobody asked for. Picture this — Gillette Stadium, thousands of fans sob-singing Fix You, and bam! There he is: Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer (a company that studies stars, not office scandals), cuddled up with employee Kristin Cabon on the jumbotron.

In front of Chris Martin and unfortunately, the entire internet. Kristin Cabot pulls the old 'Netflix rom-com hand hide,' while Mr CEO awkwardly crouches like he’s auditioning for Survivor: HR Island. Sir, you’re not Jason Bourne. Your wife just saw that in Ultra HD.

Meanwhile, over in fictional land (but still emotionally damaging), Jeremiah casually drops the news that he “hooked up with someone” during a break with Belly. Cue Gen Z going full thesis-mode on whether that counts as cheating. Jenny Han, the ever-graceful creator, stepped in to confirm: yes, it was indeed hurtful. No, this ain’t Friends. Although Ross Geller would be proud, Jeremiah. But not in a good way! Maybe Carrie Bradshaw was provocatively right (or not)- "Cheating in a Relationship doesn’t have to be a disaster."