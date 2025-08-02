A throwback to Liam Neeson’s 15-year love story with wife Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson has finally debuted a relationship with Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, but it must not have been easy to open up to someone after staying single for years. Liam Neeson reportedly stayed single for 16 years since his wife Natasha Richardson passed away.

Liam Neeson reportedly stayed single for 16 years after his wife Natasha Richardson’s death

Natasha Richardson was an acclaimed actress who died following a skiing accident in Canada in 2009. As per reports, Liam stayed single ever since, even though he was briefly linked to Freya St. Johnston before his fledgling romance with Pamela Anderson.

For the longest time, Liam was dealing with the grief of his wife's loss. Natasha Richardson was only 45 when she fell down a slope while taking a skiing lesson.

While she initially humoured the situation, the matter was found graver than usual, when it was found that she had suffered a severe brain injury. Ultimately, that is what caused her death. Their kids were just 12 and 13 at the time.

Liam Neeson said he was “done with all that” when asked about dating by another media outlet. Liam Neeson had a 15-year love story with Natasha Richardson before her death, so it was only natural for him to grieve as much as he did.

In July 2020, Neeson opened up to another outlet about how often he visited Natasha's grave to speak to her.

“I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here," he said, even though she "doesn't answer" him back.

Before that, in 2016, he wrote a Facebook post:

“They say the hardest thing in the world is losing someone you love,” Liam said. “My wife died unexpectedly. She brought me so much joy. She was my everything.”