A throwback to Liam Neeson’s 15-year love story with wife Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson has finally debuted a relationship with Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, but it must not have been easy to open up to someone after staying single for years. Liam Neeson reportedly stayed single for 16 years since his wife Natasha Richardson passed away.
Natasha Richardson was an acclaimed actress who died following a skiing accident in Canada in 2009. As per reports, Liam stayed single ever since, even though he was briefly linked to Freya St. Johnston before his fledgling romance with Pamela Anderson.
For the longest time, Liam was dealing with the grief of his wife's loss. Natasha Richardson was only 45 when she fell down a slope while taking a skiing lesson.
While she initially humoured the situation, the matter was found graver than usual, when it was found that she had suffered a severe brain injury. Ultimately, that is what caused her death. Their kids were just 12 and 13 at the time.
Liam Neeson said he was “done with all that” when asked about dating by another media outlet. Liam Neeson had a 15-year love story with Natasha Richardson before her death, so it was only natural for him to grieve as much as he did.
In July 2020, Neeson opened up to another outlet about how often he visited Natasha's grave to speak to her.
“I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here," he said, even though she "doesn't answer" him back.
Before that, in 2016, he wrote a Facebook post:
“They say the hardest thing in the world is losing someone you love,” Liam said. “My wife died unexpectedly. She brought me so much joy. She was my everything.”
Its not as though he never dated anyone else. Before Natasha, Liam was known to have dated some other stars like Brooke Shields, Barbra Streisand and even Helen Mirren, who he lived with for a while. Even after their breakup, he only had nice things to say about her.
But it all changed when he met Natasha and they tied the knot in 1994. They welcomed their son Micheál Richardson in 1995, followed by son Daniel Neeson in 1996.
Anderson and Liam sparked romance rumors at the U.K. premiere of their comedy The Naked Gun in July 2025 when Pamela kissed Liam on the cheek.
Its clear they have chemistry and sparks are flying, even though they have not publicly admitted to anything. Here's to Liam for finding the courage to love again!
