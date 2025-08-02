Do you know Emraan Hashmi eats chicken keema and sweet potatoes everyday? Here’s why

For many of us, food is one of life's greatest loves, we dream of savoring the finest dishes and indulging in flavourful twists with every meal. But fame in the acting industry often comes with their own set of dietary restrictions. Actor Emraan Hashmi is a prime example. Known for his dedication to fitness, he has reportedly been eating the same meal every day for like forever. In a light-hearted moment, he even joked that his wife once threatened to leave him if he didn’t change his diet. But for Emraan, chicken keema and sweet potato are his ride-or-die, no matter how serious the ultimatum gets.

Wife’s ultimatum and sweet potatoes: The dietary life of Emraan Hashmi

The actor in line with the conversation about the diet says that he knows the food is extremely boring but these are the ones that are easy to digest and keeps his system happy. In a previous interview he mentioned that he had been consuming quinoa but soon he stopped and switched to chicken keema and sweet potatoes.

He said, "Just switch to sweet potatoes. So I have two staple meals every day, and I have the same thing every year. It’s extremely boring, but I’ve chicken keema, because it’s kind of easy to digest, and it’s boiled. Then I have salad and sweet potatoes. My cook stocks it, makes it for like an entire week, and we bifurcate throughout the day.”

His wife Parveen Shahani who has been his childhood sweetheart absolutely despises his dietary restriction. She doesn’t eat what he eats and he has been following this diet for around two years which kind of annoys her. He says jokingly that his wife has plans of leaving him which she didn't do yet but might soon for this diet. The actor speaking about the food added, “The salad has avocado, brussels sprouts, lettuce, rocket leaves. Then I have keema and sweet potatoes. This is both meals, lunch and dinner”.