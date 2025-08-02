Label Sukanya unveils Yakshini, a festive ode to feminine power
Young designer Sukanya Guha from Burdwan just opened Label Sukanya studio in Kolkata, where she showed Indulge her upcoming festive collection, Yakshini. Here are the details of the vibrant Puja range, as Sukanya spells the trends for this Durga Puja.
How Sukanya Guha is reinventing Puja fashion for all ages
What’s your new collection all about?
This festive season, I have come up with the Yakshini collection, where I have worked with diverse colour palettes that include the sophisticated pastel shades as well as the vibrant ones, including warm mousse, caramels, deep reds, purple, muted green, mint and moss, icy blue, dark blue, soft pink and metallics. There’s a fascinating mix of silhouettes like dramatic shoulders, sheer fabrics, cropped coats, hot pants, since this year, it’s about striking a balance between structure and fluidity. I have mostly used linen, cotton, organza, chiffon, lace, silk and satin, keeping the humidity in mind.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Yakshini represents the feminine power. Yakshini means a female nature spirit often associated with fertility, prosperity, and wilderness. It celebrates women of all age and body types. I have focused on versatility, inclusivity, and timeless appeal to underscore body positivity and do away with ageism in fashion.
What are the new things you have introduced under your label?
We have added different prints (floral and leaf motifs), hand-painted organza saris, Jamdani dresses, Jamdani corporate wear, and cropped coats, all thoughtfully designed to resonate with my core philosophy.
What are the other collections you are working on?
I am working on some new collections that will be extending art to everyday wear. I will be using hand-painting in casual, everyday garments like shirts and t-shirts. Hand-embroidered dresses, t-shirts, shirts for men, women and children, block printed party wear saris, are getting ready. Also, for the upcoming wedding season, we are designing Jamdani Banarasi fusion garments.
What is trending this Puja?
Ready made and pre-draped saris, traditional silks like classic Banarasi, Kanjivaram, and other handloom silk saris (like Chanderi, Jamdani, and Maheshwari) will always be a staple. Ruffle saris, dhoti-style drapes, and belted saris are in vogue too. Sharara and gharara sets, anarkalis and kurta and co-ord sets will be in trend as well. There’s also a growing demand for eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, khadi, and bamboo silk, as well as handwoven outfits. For men, dhoti-kurta remains an eternal choice apart from kurta sets and Nehru jackets.
