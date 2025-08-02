Label Sukanya unveils Yakshini, a festive ode to feminine power

A

Ready made and pre-draped saris, traditional silks like classic Banarasi, Kanjivaram, and other handloom silk saris (like Chanderi, Jamdani, and Maheshwari) will always be a staple. Ruffle saris, dhoti-style drapes, and belted saris are in vogue too. Sharara and gharara sets, anarkalis and kurta and co-ord sets will be in trend as well. There’s also a growing demand for eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, khadi, and bamboo silk, as well as handwoven outfits. For men, dhoti-kurta remains an eternal choice apart from kurta sets and Nehru jackets.