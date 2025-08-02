Do you know Shah Rukh Khan uses two perfumes and one of them is only available in London?

He’s famous for his charm his wit and his powers of making millions swoon but there is something about Shah Rukh Khan that has charmed people around him for years: his perfume. It appears that the King of Bollywood has a secret in his closet a special scent that has been observed and admired by co-stars and crew members.

How does SRK smell so good?

While promoting their film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, actress Anushka Sharma couldn’t resist sharing an experience. “One thing I can’t forget about Shah Rukh is his smell. He smells superb. He used to smell different each time.”

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan too, who collaborated with him on Raees, was so overwhelmed that she asked his manager one time what his perfume was. Chitrashi Rawat his, Chak De India, co-star also confirmed that he “smells really good all the time.”

But what is the source of this irresistible scent? Speaking with a magazine, Shah Rukh finally divulged his signature fragrance. It transpires that he does not use just one scent but a clever combination of two. He told us that he blends a Dunhill fragrance—you can only buy it at their London store—and a fragrance from the French luxury perfume house Diptyque.

This well-crafted blend produces a unique fragrance that has captivated many. Though Dunhill men's fragrances in India generally cost between £20 and £90 Diptyque scents are more in the premium range ranging between £300 and £350. Shah Rukh’s dedication to good perfume is yet another aspect of his suave persona something that adds to his myth as the quintessential romantic hero.