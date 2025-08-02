Celebs

Privilege to share National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan: Vikrant Massey

12th Fail star Vikrant Massey on Friday dedicated his National Film Award win “to all the marginalised people” and said it was a privilege to share his career’s first best actor win with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recognised for his role in Jawan.

Vikrant also thanked the jury, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the NFDC for recognising him for the award.

The film is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame extreme poverty and educational setbacks to become an IPS officer. “I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan. Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society - those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day,” he added.

The 12th Fail actor, who started his career in television, said a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true with the win.

Vikrant Massey's latest release was Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
