71st National Film Awards: Check out the full list of winners

Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday
National Film Awards 2025: Check out the full list of winners
Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.

Feature Categories

  • Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

  • Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

  • Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

  • Best Director – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

  • Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janaki (Vash)

  • Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam), Mutthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking

  • Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

  • Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

  • Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Kabir Khandane and Treesh Thosar

  • Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra for The Kerala Story

  • Best Screenplay – Sai Rajesh Neelam for Baby and Ramkumar Balakrishna for Parking

  • Best Dialogue Writer – Deepak Kingrani for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

  • Best Production Design – Mohandas for 2018: Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)

  • Best Action Choreography – Hanu-Man (Telugu)

  • Best Make-Up Artist – Shrikant Desai for Sam Bahadur

  • Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya and Nidhiii Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

  • Best Music Direction for Songs – Vaathi (Tamil)

  • Best Music Direction for Background Scores - Animal – Harshavardhan Rameshwar

  • Best Lyrics – Balagam (The Group)

  • Best Male Playback Singer – PVM S roht for Premisthunna

  • Best Female Playback Singer- Shilpa Rao for Chaliya

  • Best Choreography – Dhindhora Baje Vaibhavi Merchant

  • Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan Animal

  • Best Editing – Midhun Murali for Pookkaalam

  • Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982

  • Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge

  • Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

  • Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu- The Ray of Hope

  • Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku

  • Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai

  • Best Odia Film – Pushkara

  • Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa

  • Best Tamil Film – Parking

  • Best Tai Phake Film- Pai Tang… Step of Hope

  • Best Garo Film- Rimdogittanga

  • Best Telugu Film- Bhagavanth Kesari

  • Best Gujarati film- Vash

Non-feature Categories

  • Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

  • Best Debut Film of a Director: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

  • Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

  • Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

  • Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

  • Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

  • Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

  • Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

  • Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi (Little Wings)

  • Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

  • Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

  • Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

  • Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

  • Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

  • Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

  • Best Film Critic: Utpal Datta

