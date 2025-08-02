Have you heard about Dua Lipa’s book club Service95?

If you've been keeping yourself busy with constant Netflix and chill plans instead of reading something, you have to check out Dua Lipa's book club for some motivation. Yes, our Levitating British star Dua Lipa has a book club called Service95 Book Club where she shares monthly book recommendations and exclusive interviews with authors. Her most recent interview was with Australian writer Helen Garner.

Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club is a fun, vibrant space for literary enthusiasts

Each month Dua Lipa personally selects a new book to explore. She does the author interviews, and the authors share their playlists, reading lists and essays, among other editorial content around the world to get inside the author’s world. It is a way for people to "read the world differently," as the website states.

The website looks fun and artsy with colourful abstract vibes which can draw any reader in. Even if you aren't one, checking out her recommendations might just give you an idea of what to read next.

For instance, if you're a Leo, you can go for Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or Evenings and Weekends by Oisín McKenna. The recommendation list consists of intense and larger-than-life characters.

"Whether it’s bold women uniting against injustice, the simmering tension of a heatwave, gothic short stories that will delight and disgust or witty memoirs from magnetic personalities, Leo, you’re sure to find your literary twin flame here," Natalie Beecroft writes on the book club page.

Dua’s Monthly Read for July 2024 is Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix. She also interviewed him on her Service95 Book Club with Dua Lipa podcast which expanded to Spotify last year.

"As our politics descend into hate-mongering and point-scoring, it’s an essential story that needs to be told,” Dua Lipa said about Small Boat.

In fact, Australian author Helen Garner has praised Dua Lipa as a “serious and sensitive” interviewer, after she added Helen's nonfiction book This House of Grief to her August reading list.