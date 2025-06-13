Dua Lipa confirms her engagement to British actor Callum Turner

Pop star Dua Lipa has officially announced her engagement to British actor Callum Turner, a milestone in their nearly year-and-a-half courtship. The news was announced in an intimate interview with a leading lifestyle magazine, ending months of subtle speculation.
The 29-year-old British-Albanian songstress exclaimed her delight, calling the engagement “very exciting.” She emphasised the intimate nature of the proposal, which revealed that 35-year-old Callum worked with Dua’s best friends and her sister Rina Lipa to craft the engagement ring. “It’s so me,” she said in the interview. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”
Dua also opened up about the deep sense of promising to share a future life with her boyfriend. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”
The pair first fuelled engagement rumours last Christmas when eagle-eyed followers noticed a shiny ring on Lipa’s finger in festive Instagram photos. They made their red carpet appearance together at the 2025 Met Gala in May, officially sealing their relationship and commitment.
In spite of the interest, the couple are not sharing their wedding plans just yet. Both are busy with their demanding jobs; Dua is on her Radical Optimism tour, which ends in Mexico this December, while Turner is filming new films, including playing the lead role in Apple TV's new sci-fi series Neuromancer.
Dua acknowledged that although she hasn’t ever dreamt of weddings, now she can’t help but think about parts of her future as a bride. “Suddenly I’m like, ‘Oh, what would I wear?’” The new experience has enabled her to fully appreciate the emotional depth of becoming engaged.