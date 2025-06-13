Dua Lipa confirms her engagement to British actor Callum Turner

Pop star Dua Lipa has officially announced her engagement to British actor Callum Turner, a milestone in their nearly year-and-a-half courtship. The news was announced in an intimate interview with a leading lifestyle magazine, ending months of subtle speculation.

Dua Lipa announces engagement to Callum Turner in emotional interview

The 29-year-old British-Albanian songstress exclaimed her delight, calling the engagement “very exciting.” She emphasised the intimate nature of the proposal, which revealed that 35-year-old Callum worked with Dua’s best friends and her sister Rina Lipa to craft the engagement ring. “It’s so me,” she said in the interview. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Dua also opened up about the deep sense of promising to share a future life with her boyfriend. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”