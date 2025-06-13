Monsoon Allergies: Your quick guide to treating unwanted sickness with natural remedies

Monsoon allergies are a result of exposing yourself to the cooling rains, increasing humidity, pollen, dampness, fungi and bacteria growing in the damp, pests and more. Due to this, the first and foremost way is definitely to keep the surroundings very clean, treat molds, fungi and bacteria, be careful of gardening during monsoons and the like. The second step comes in making slight lifestyle adjustments and resorting to these natural remedies which can help in curing seasonal allergies.

Hearty herbs

Hail the trio – Tulsi, Turmeric and Ginger – during this rainy season. If not anything else, these three should always be stocked up in your kitchen. Drinking boiled Tulsi water helps in boosting immunity and relieves you of any respiratory issues. Those already with asthma or lung issues can drink a cup of two daily. Turmeric Milk or if you fancy a turmeric latte is a natural immunity booster. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties. Add in some ginger to your regular honey-lemon tea and feel the magic as it boosts immunity and helps in curing any sore throat related problems.