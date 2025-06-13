Monsoon Allergies: Your quick guide to treating unwanted sickness with natural remedies

While the pitter patter of the raindrops is a visual treat to witness, where time stands still and you lose yourself in memories surrounded by the soundscape and the cool wind brushing your face; it is also the time to stay safe, lest monsoon allergies and seasonal change illnesses affect you and make you weak. From cold, cough, sneezing, sore throat, losing voice, fever, body ache, rashes and irritation, redness and itching, all are common symptoms of seasonal monsoon allergies. However, most of them are nothing to worry about and can be cured or prevented (if you have a strong immunity) with regular kitchen–ready ingredients!
Monsoon allergies are a result of exposing yourself to the cooling rains, increasing humidity, pollen, dampness, fungi and bacteria growing in the damp, pests and more. Due to this, the first and foremost way is definitely to keep the surroundings very clean, treat molds, fungi and bacteria, be careful of gardening during monsoons and the like. The second step comes in making slight lifestyle adjustments and resorting to these natural remedies which can help in curing seasonal allergies.
Hearty herbs
Hail the trio – Tulsi, Turmeric and Ginger – during this rainy season. If not anything else, these three should always be stocked up in your kitchen. Drinking boiled Tulsi water helps in boosting immunity and relieves you of any respiratory issues. Those already with asthma or lung issues can drink a cup of two daily. Turmeric Milk or if you fancy a turmeric latte is a natural immunity booster. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties. Add in some ginger to your regular honey-lemon tea and feel the magic as it boosts immunity and helps in curing any sore throat related problems.
Easy eucalyptus
If your nose is bothering you with uncontrolled sneezes, then take it easy with eucalyptus oil. Taking steam during nose blockage helps the entire nasal strip including the nose and the throat. While you take your steam, add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the hot water and feel the difference after one to two sessions. The congestion gets cleared, you sneeze less and the redness and irritation caused by constant sneezing also subsides.
Totally tea
Green tea is not only the dose for losing weight, but also keeps you hale and hearty during the monsoons by reducing the impact of seasonal allergies. Hot Green tea, chamomile tea, lemon tea and more help in relieving stress in sore throat, calms irritation caused due to allergic reactions, improves metabolism, and also makes sure that you get a good night’s sleep.
Very vitamins
Consumption of Vitamin rich food is very important. Citrus like oranges and lemons (in any form) , bell peppers, amla; Omega -3 rich ingredients like chia seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts helps in strengthening the immunity of a person and also reduces any inflammation in the body.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.