Monsoon remedies: Keep infections and illnesses at bay this season

With high chances of falling ill and passing on the infections to other’s it is worth taking care of oneself to avoid it in the first place during the cold, wet and damp months of the year. Here’s what you can do to stay fit.

Keep yourself dry

There are high chances of getting stuck outdoors without an umbrella or a raincoat or any building nearby for refuge. If you are stuck in such a situation and get drenched, immediately take a warm shower, completely dry yourself and sip on a hot drink. However, ideally always carry a raincoat or an umbrella to avoid such situations. Further, make sure that the clothes you are wearing are completely dry. It takes a while during the rains for clothes to dry. In case they are damp, avoid wearing them as it might make you catch cold. Shoes are often neglected but they need to be washed, dried and treated regularly or else apart from the discomfort they are known to cause fungal and bacterial infections.

Stay clean

In order to prevent infections, wash your hands especially before and after meals. Keeping the nails trimmed helps keep infections at bay. Sanitisation and disinfecting surfaces like kitchens and bathrooms helps a lot. Keep your house neat and clean. If you notice growth of molds, immediately take necessary precautions and if required get the help of a professional cleaner.