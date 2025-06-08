Monsoon remedies: Keep infections and illnesses at bay this season

Coughing, sneezing, feeling feverish, sore throat, body pains are regular symptoms one complain of during the rainy season. These may be caused due to contracting infections or simply getting wet in the rain. But, they are unwanted and make you weak. Here are five ways to keep yourself fit this season.
With high chances of falling ill and passing on the infections to other’s it is worth taking care of oneself to avoid it in the first place during the cold, wet and damp months of the year. Here’s what you can do to stay fit.
Keep yourself dry
There are high chances of getting stuck outdoors without an umbrella or a raincoat or any building nearby for refuge. If you are stuck in such a situation and get drenched, immediately take a warm shower, completely dry yourself and sip on a hot drink. However, ideally always carry a raincoat or an umbrella to avoid such situations. Further, make sure that the clothes you are wearing are completely dry. It takes a while during the rains for clothes to dry. In case they are damp, avoid wearing them as it might make you catch cold. Shoes are often neglected but they need to be washed, dried and treated regularly or else apart from the discomfort they are known to cause fungal and bacterial infections.
Stay clean
In order to prevent infections, wash your hands especially before and after meals. Keeping the nails trimmed helps keep infections at bay. Sanitisation and disinfecting surfaces like kitchens and bathrooms helps a lot. Keep your house neat and clean. If you notice growth of molds, immediately take necessary precautions and if required get the help of a professional cleaner.
Mosquito? No Entry
Monsoons are the time for frequent water-logging especially near the sewage and sides of the street or small puddles. These are breeding places for mosquitoes which then hover around, bite and spread infections leading to malaria and dengue. First and foremost try to keep the surroundings clean, make sure your community plays an active part is dissolving such puddles immediately after their formation so that breeding ground is not formed. Second, apply fabric and skin roll-on mosquito repellents or creams that can provide you some protection.
Stay active indoors
Opt for indoor workouts like yoga or exercises which can be done regularly. Going outdoors for activities like running, walking or cycling may sometimes result in you getting wet during the rains. Also, catch up on your sleep. While sleep is definitely a mandate in every person’s life, during monsoon it also helps in repairing your body from infections.
Thoughtful eating
Going back to the basic steps is important to fight off illnesses. Put a hold on spicy meals and try Vitamin-rich foods, citrus, green leaves, proteins, probiotics etc. Try and avoid eating out too much and go for homemade meals instead. Street food like phuchkas, which are said to be made from questionable water, should be given second thoughts. Drink lots of water and if needed boil it before drinking. A cup of hot tea infused with herbs or glass of kadha a day can help in boosting immunity as well.