COVID wave: 4 ways to save yourself from the recent strain

From the latest COVID-19 strain to monsoon woes, the weather on the health side is suddenly turning gloomy. But worry not, because there is a silver lining to everything. While the COVID-19 scare is rising again, having braved the initial years of the worldwide pandemic, mankind is now far more careful and observant towards minutest details. So, here’s a quick recap of how to save yourself from the recent strain and keep fit.

Four easy ways to keep yourself safe from the newest COVID-19 strain

With these four simple steps you will ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.