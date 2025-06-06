COVID wave: 4 ways to save yourself from the recent strain

With COVID-19 catching up, here’s how you can save yourself from contracting the newest strain of this virus
COVID-19 is rising again and here are four precautionary steps to initially stay away from the virusRepresentative Image from Pexels

From the latest COVID-19 strain to monsoon woes, the weather on the health side is suddenly turning gloomy. But worry not, because there is a silver lining to everything. While the COVID-19 scare is rising again, having braved the initial years of the worldwide pandemic, mankind is now far more careful and observant towards minutest details. So, here’s a quick recap of how to save yourself from the recent strain and keep fit.

Four easy ways to keep yourself safe from the newest COVID-19 strain

With these four simple steps you will ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.

1. Take out those masks!

From colourful mask to surgeons mask, it is time for you to take them out of there storage boxes again. Carry a few with you while out on the road. If you notice someone coughing and showing symptoms of cold and fever, immediately secure yourself and also help them with a few so that they do not spread the infection.

2. Remember Vaccination?

During the last wave, one of the biggest saviour was the vaccine. While everyone had to mandatorily take two doses, it is now time to recheck if the doses are complete or whether you need another shot. Primarily, gather all your vaccination documents and make a quick visit to your physician.

If they suggest, take that shot! The COVID – 19 booster shot is the basic minimum certification that is required. Although vaccines are not a complete guarantee of the fact you will never contract the virus, it at least helps in reducing the severity of the impact.

3. Observe your health!

Do not dismiss the feeling of sickness. In case of fever, cough and cold take a blood test or a COVID test to identify the source of the sickness. Check your heart rate and oxygen levels, at least once a day. If you find anything amiss, report to your physician, take necessary steps and if required isolate yourself to stop the infection from spreading.

But at the heart of it all, Do not Panic!

4. Ventilation Matters

Make sure your house is well ventilated and airy. This increases the oxygen intake levels and keeps your healthy. The most basic way is to have open windows with the air flowing in or indoor plants which help in air purification but you may also have air purifiers to expedite the process. Good ventilation helps in diluting the virus particles, which in turn lowers their impact on the human body.

