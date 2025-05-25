COVID-19 cases rise in India: States issue fresh advisories for travellers

As COVID-19 cases begin to climb once again in parts of India, state health departments have begun issuing advisories urging the public—especially travellers—to exercise caution. Though no formal travel restrictions have been announced, the advisory trend reflects growing concern among officials over a potential resurgence of the virus. Authorities across the board have reiterated that while there have been no COVID-related deaths in 2025, preventive measures are critical to keeping the situation under control. With no formal bans in place, mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding overcrowded events are being strongly encouraged across states. States currently witnessing a noticeable uptick in cases include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. With summer travel in full swing and festivals on the horizon, local governments are advising travellers to remain vigilant and follow basic preventive protocols.
In Delhi, the capital reported 23 new cases this week, prompting authorities to issue a fresh advisory directed primarily at government institutions. While the advisory stops short of imposing restrictions, it urges people to wear masks in crowded spaces, especially in public transport hubs, markets, and large gatherings.
Kerala, too, is witnessing a sharp rise in infections, with the active case count now at 273. The state health department has intensified testing and surveillance efforts, advising travellers to practise good hygiene, wear masks in indoor settings, and avoid unnecessary contact in densely populated areas.
Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has seen a steady increase over the past three weeks. The health ministry’s advisory encourages both locals and visitors to mask up in high-footfall areas, especially vulnerable groups such as pregnant individuals, young children, and the elderly. Sanitisation and early medical consultation have also been stressed as precautionary steps.
In Uttarakhand, two new cases have led to a high alert status across districts. With many tourists visiting the region for pilgrimages and treks, the state has advised staying updated on local guidelines and limiting exposure in crowded places.
The Maharashtra government, especially in Thane, has urged hospitals to remain alert. While the situation is under control, travellers moving through the state are advised to monitor updates and avoid travelling when symptomatic.
In Andhra Pradesh, new cases were reported in Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema. The Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare has reinstated surveillance protocols and issued a public advisory, highlighting the importance of early testing, masking in indoor settings, and avoiding high-contact situations.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad regions, a handful of cases have prompted local health authorities to implement stricter home care monitoring and enhance testing efforts. Visitors are advised to be cautious, especially in apartment complexes and residential areas.