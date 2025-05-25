COVID-19 cases rise in India: States issue fresh advisories for travellers

In Delhi, the capital reported 23 new cases this week, prompting authorities to issue a fresh advisory directed primarily at government institutions. While the advisory stops short of imposing restrictions, it urges people to wear masks in crowded spaces, especially in public transport hubs, markets, and large gatherings.

Kerala, too, is witnessing a sharp rise in infections, with the active case count now at 273. The state health department has intensified testing and surveillance efforts, advising travellers to practise good hygiene, wear masks in indoor settings, and avoid unnecessary contact in densely populated areas.

Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has seen a steady increase over the past three weeks. The health ministry’s advisory encourages both locals and visitors to mask up in high-footfall areas, especially vulnerable groups such as pregnant individuals, young children, and the elderly. Sanitisation and early medical consultation have also been stressed as precautionary steps.

In Uttarakhand, two new cases have led to a high alert status across districts. With many tourists visiting the region for pilgrimages and treks, the state has advised staying updated on local guidelines and limiting exposure in crowded places.