Are you a senior citizen planning Char Dham Yatra 2025? Experts share things that you need to keep in mind

Char Dham Yatra, a major pilgrimage route for Hindus, has started end of April-beginning of May and has already attracted lakhs of devotees from all over India and beyond. This sacred journey to the holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is seen as a pathway to spiritual liberation and inner tranquillity. The pilgrimage route will be open till end of October-beginning of November, and if you still could not decide whether you should visit it now, we have industry experts like Giresh Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect and ITCX (International Temples Convention & EXPO) and Vikash Mishra, founder of Trip to Temples. If you are an elderly person travelling solo, or in a group, or have kids travelling with you, here are things that you need to keep in mind.

Senior citizens going for Char Dham Yatra 2025, here are things to follow

As of early April 2025, 1,350,000 registrations have already been recorded, which is a strong early indication. Based on seasonal trends and past data, it is estimated that the total footfall for this year may cross 5,000,000 to 6,000,000 devotees, subject to weather conditions and infrastructural flow. Also, as the Yatra season stretches till Diwali (October-November), there's a high chance that actual numbers might significantly rise in the May–July window.

If you’re an elderly travelling solo or in a group, ensure pre-registration, carry essential medications, pack weather-appropriate clothing, snacks, and stay close to designated rest and medical check-up stations. Also, you can opt for services like palkis or helicopter bookings where required. Senior seniors need to book accommodations that have a less number of stairs and the rooms are easily accessible. Before planning the trip, they should also go through a thorough medical check-up to avoid unforeseen bouts of illnesses or accidents during the trip.

If you’re travelling alone, make sure to share your itinerary and expected timeline with a trusted person. make sure to carry a BSNL sim card, because often that's the only network that functions at remote areas. Although, don’t just rely on your cell phone but rather equip yourself with a physical map or a reliable guidebook as a backup for safe navigation.

Carry a list of emergency contacts and local medical facilities and for solo travellers register with local authorities or the official Yatra portal for safety, and consider joining a group for certain stretches.

Prepare yourself mentally and physically for the yatra

The Char Dham Yatra tests both the physical perseverance and mental strength of the travellers/devotees. Several parts of the journey demand high-altitude climbs and intense cardio activity. It has been seen that several pilgrims usually struggle with the harsh cold, thin air, and low humidity levels. So, it is advised that one should prepare the body with moderate fitness exercises in order to build physical stamina well ahead of time for the pilgrimage.

Before you start your journey, engage in regular walking or light jogging to build stamina. Follow a clean, healthy diet and spend a day or two at lower altitudes before ascending to higher elevations.