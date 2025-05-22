Are you a senior citizen planning Char Dham Yatra 2025? Experts share things that you need to keep in mind

Char Dham Yatra, a major pilgrimage route for Hindus, has started end of April-beginning of May and has already attracted lakhs of devotees from all over India and beyond. This sacred journey to the holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is seen as a pathway to spiritual liberation and inner tranquillity. The pilgrimage route will be open till end of October-beginning of November, and if you still could not decide whether you should visit it now, we have industry experts like Giresh Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect and ITCX (International Temples Convention & EXPO) and Vikash Mishra, founder of Trip to Temples. If you are an elderly person travelling solo, or in a group, or have kids travelling with you, here are things that you need to keep in mind.
As of early April 2025, 1,350,000 registrations have already been recorded, which is a strong early indication. Based on seasonal trends and past data, it is estimated that the total footfall for this year may cross 5,000,000 to 6,000,000 devotees, subject to weather conditions and infrastructural flow. Also, as the Yatra season stretches till Diwali (October-November), there's a high chance that actual numbers might significantly rise in the May–July window.
If you’re an elderly travelling solo or in a group, ensure pre-registration, carry essential medications, pack weather-appropriate clothing, snacks, and stay close to designated rest and medical check-up stations. Also, you can opt for services like palkis or helicopter bookings where required. Senior seniors need to book accommodations that have a less number of stairs and the rooms are easily accessible. Before planning the trip, they should also go through a thorough medical check-up to avoid unforeseen bouts of illnesses or accidents during the trip.
If you’re travelling alone, make sure to share your itinerary and expected timeline with a trusted person. make sure to carry a BSNL sim card, because often that's the only network that functions at remote areas. Although, don’t just rely on your cell phone but rather equip yourself with a physical map or a reliable guidebook as a backup for safe navigation.
Carry a list of emergency contacts and local medical facilities and for solo travellers register with local authorities or the official Yatra portal for safety, and consider joining a group for certain stretches.
The Char Dham Yatra tests both the physical perseverance and mental strength of the travellers/devotees. Several parts of the journey demand high-altitude climbs and intense cardio activity. It has been seen that several pilgrims usually struggle with the harsh cold, thin air, and low humidity levels. So, it is advised that one should prepare the body with moderate fitness exercises in order to build physical stamina well ahead of time for the pilgrimage.
Before you start your journey, engage in regular walking or light jogging to build stamina. Follow a clean, healthy diet and spend a day or two at lower altitudes before ascending to higher elevations.
While travelling to Char Dham, you must carry necessary medicines since there is very little access to medical facilities in isolated hilly regions. Take your painkillers, anti-diarrheal medicines, a first aid kit, and any prescription medications you may require. Get yourself a pre-yatra health check-up—specifically, if you have heart conditions or respiratory problems like asthma.
Besides that, pack your essentials like hiking sticks, raincoats, sweaters, high-calorie energy bars, and durable trekking shoes for a hassle-free journey, and make sure you're not overburdened with your luggage. Carry a small camphor pack or inhaler for relief from breathlessness and altitude sickness to be carried.
Carry reusable water bottles and water purification tablets, so that you can easily refill your bottles, and avoid any sort of infection with the usage of purification tablets.
Definitely remember to carry valid ID proofs and Yatra registration documents.
Things you need to avoid:
• Heavy jewellery and valuables.
• Non-vegetarian food and alcohol.
• Plastic bags; opt for eco-friendly alternatives.
Ensure that you pre-book your stays only through trusted sources. Advance reservations are essential because hotels and homestays run out of space during peak seasons due to limited availability. Choose accommodations close to the shrines to minimise travel. While booking ensure whether basic facilities like hot water and heating are available.
"To avoid a repeat of the unforeseen events witnessed at Maha Kumbh, a multi-pronged strategy is being implemented for the yatra. In 2025, a dedicated control room will be set up in order to manage various aspects of the pilgrimage. This facility will coordinate with relevant departments in real time to handle registrations, traffic flow, parking, security arrangements with increased police presence, visitor movements, data management, actions against fake registrations, and disaster response. Moreover, sustainable mobility is being encouraged through the introduction of EV charging points along the Yatra route and the issuance of Green cards for all commercial vehicles. This will ensure compliance with environmental norms and reduce vehicular emissions," adds Giresh.
Recognising that a significant number of senior citizens do undertake this Char Dham Yatra, safety and healthcare have been prioritised, as per reports. To streamline pilgrimage management, the Uttarakhand government has planned to establish a dedicated "Dharmik Yatra Authority". This body will oversee pilgrim limits, route management, health services, and security arrangements, ensuring a more organised and safe pilgrimage experience. Besides, with enhanced medical infrastructure, there is a 17-bed hospital in Kedarnath and a 15-bed hospital in Badrinath along with 125 ambulance allotments to handle emergencies efficiently. For prompt medical assistance, medical check-up centres and e-portals with trained personnel are going to be stationed for health monitoring.