Monsoon sleeps: How to get peaceful sleep amidst thunder and storm?

Come Monsoons and the streak of heavy downpour begins. Sometimes it is accompanied by heavy rains and loud thunders, loud enough your freeze your bones. This situation becomes difficult to tackle at times and leaves your without any sleep, puffy eyes, irritated soul and a wandering mind. To avoid such a situation, here a few tricks that you can have up your sleeves.
It’s time to bid goodbye to thunder woes! Here’s how you can ensure a peaceful sleep during the monsoons.
Check the forecast
Firstly, prepare yourself mentally and keep a tab on the weather forecast. While not always does it come true, in most cases it does become accurate. Check for signs of warning and any special instruction as declared by the weather department.
Keep your cosy space ready
If you prefer to sleep on the bed, then make sure the bed is ready. It is made as per your liking. You can spray a few drop of essential oils or your favourite room freshener. If you prefer to hit a comfortable couch then put a few layers of blankets. Assemble your pillows and settle yourself in.
Have your distractions in hand
Stop thinking about the weather! Instead, try to remember what excited you the most recently. Was it an unfinished book that you have been delaying or a blank page from your journaling kit that you have been meaning to journal? Keep them in hand so that they can ease your mind as you prepare to sleep.
Snacks distract
You can skip dinner and opt for a late meal that would fill your stomach and make you sleepy.
Keep the thunder away
Block all noise by locking the doors and windows. Draw the curtains over your windows for an extra layer of shielding.
Welcome these sounds instead
Play your favourite songs on the speaker or the earphone. Opt for the white noise music, which is highly in trend. Check out the lo-fi versions of your favourite songs. This blocks the noise of the thunder and instead your brain perceives soothing rhythms that act an sleep enhancers.