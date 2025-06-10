Monsoon sleeps: How to get peaceful sleep amidst thunder and storm?

It’s time to bid goodbye to thunder woes! Here’s how you can ensure a peaceful sleep during the monsoons.

Check the forecast

Firstly, prepare yourself mentally and keep a tab on the weather forecast. While not always does it come true, in most cases it does become accurate. Check for signs of warning and any special instruction as declared by the weather department.

Keep your cosy space ready

If you prefer to sleep on the bed, then make sure the bed is ready. It is made as per your liking. You can spray a few drop of essential oils or your favourite room freshener. If you prefer to hit a comfortable couch then put a few layers of blankets. Assemble your pillows and settle yourself in.