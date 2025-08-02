Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, engaged to Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and son of Princess Anne, is engaged once again, four years after his divorce. He is engaged to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse and writer. The relationship hasn’t been on the down-low, the couple have been seen together at multiple royal events over the past years.
They shared their engagement publicly with a warm photograph showing Sperling flashing her ring as the pair embrace.
In a statement released on their behalf, the couple said:
‘Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.’
While there has been no wedding date set, the announcement marks a new chapter for Phillips, 19th in line to the British throne and Sperling, a single mother who has written candidly about her journey in a renowned publication. Rumours have floated for months after the couple’s growing presence in public. In June, they attended Royal Ascot as guests of the King and Queen, taking part in the royal carriage procession, an event that is usually reserved for innermost members of the royal circle. They were also seen at Wimbledon, in the Royal Box and Prince William’s charity polo match last month.
Peter Phillips was previously married to Autumn Phillips, with whom he shares two daughters, Savannah and Isla. The couple married in 2008 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple divorced in 2021.
While he carries royal lineage as the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, Peter does not hold a royal title, in accordance with his mother’s wish for her children to have as normal a life as possible. Like his sister Zara Tindall, he is not a working royal but remains a familiar face at family events. Sperling is also said to have distant ties with royals herself, through her late father, she is reportedly related to the Duke of Gloucester, another of the Queen’s cousins.