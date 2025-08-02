Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, engaged to Harriet Sperling

In a statement released on their behalf, the couple said:

‘Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.’

While there has been no wedding date set, the announcement marks a new chapter for Phillips, 19th in line to the British throne and Sperling, a single mother who has written candidly about her journey in a renowned publication. Rumours have floated for months after the couple’s growing presence in public. In June, they attended Royal Ascot as guests of the King and Queen, taking part in the royal carriage procession, an event that is usually reserved for innermost members of the royal circle. They were also seen at Wimbledon, in the Royal Box and Prince William’s charity polo match last month.